Quantcast

Health officials wary as wet spring leads to mosquitoes - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Health officials wary as wet spring leads to mosquitoes

Posted: Updated:
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A wetter-than-normal spring in the Northeast is behind a bumper crop of mosquitoes as Americans begin grilling and enjoying outdoor activities.

The Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University reports it was the fourth-wettest spring on record from West Virginia to Maine.

That's raising concerns about a corresponding spike in mosquito-borne illnesses. But the presence of mosquitoes doesn't necessarily point to a spike in West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis or the Zika virus.

Public health officials are monitoring the situation.

West Nile cases in humans have been reported in seven states. EEE has been detected in mosquitoes in Texas, Mississippi and Florida. There also have been more than 100 Zika cases, all associated with travel outside the U.S.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.