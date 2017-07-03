Health officials wary as wet spring leads to mosquitoes

By DAVID SHARPAssociated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A wetter-than-normal spring in the Northeast is behind a bumper crop of mosquitoes as Americans begin grilling and enjoying outdoor activities.

The Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University reports it was the fourth-wettest spring on record from West Virginia to Maine.

That's raising concerns about a corresponding spike in mosquito-borne illnesses. But the presence of mosquitoes doesn't necessarily point to a spike in West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis or the Zika virus.

Public health officials are monitoring the situation.

West Nile cases in humans have been reported in seven states. EEE has been detected in mosquitoes in Texas, Mississippi and Florida. There also have been more than 100 Zika cases, all associated with travel outside the U.S.

