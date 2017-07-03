Quantcast

State seeks input on data broker regulation - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

State seeks input on data broker regulation

Posted: Updated:

MONPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials want to hear from the public on whether, or how, to regulate the data broker industry.

Lawmakers passed legislation last month requiring the attorney general and the Department of Financial Regulation to develop recommendations on an appropriate definition of the term "data broker", to what extend the industry should be regulated and how consumers can be protected. In general, data broking refers to collecting information from a variety of sources and then selling it to advertisers and others.

Officials are seeking public input at two meetings this month, on July 25 and July 26. Written comments will be accepted until Aug. 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.