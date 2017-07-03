Source of allegation vs. Sanders' wife says info was hearsay

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Republican lawyer who reported independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife to federal officials was passing on information he heard from a GOP lawmaker who says he didn't have direct knowledge of the allegations.

The lawyer, Brady Toensing, sent letters to federal officials alleging that Sanders' office pressured a bank to approve a loan to a now-closed college run by the senator's wife.

The source of that information was Republican Rep. Don Turner, the minority leader of the Vermont House. Turner says he was relaying what his friends told him, but that his friends didn't have direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Toensing, an attorney who served as Donald Trump's Vermont representative during last year's campaign, said Monday he was standing by the allegation.

Sanders says the allegations against his wife, Jane, are politically motivated.

This story has been corrected to say that Bernie Sanders is an independent, not a Democrat.

