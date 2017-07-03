New alert system warns Vermonters of financial scams

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has launched a statewide alert system to warn residents of financial scams that could harm them.

The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2ti442N ) the system is an expansion of the VT-Alert system and will allow authorities to send emails, texts or prerecorded telephone messages when a new financial scam emerges.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says scams are the number one complaint his office receives. He says telephone, internet, mail and door-to-door scams affect thousands of Vermonters each year, amounting to a total loss of "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

He says his office will send alerts to Vermonters who sign up for VT Scam Alert.

To do so, call 1-800-649-2424 or visit www.consumer.vermont. gov.

Vermonters who already received notifications from VT-Alert can add the scam alerts at www.vtalert.gov.

