Flooded tracks expected to be fixed by end of day Monday

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) - Amtrak train service remains suspended in parts of Vermont due to flood damage to a section of tracks.

Railroad officials say the section in West Hartford is expected to be fixed and back in service by the end of the day on Monday.

Amtrak says the Vermonter service between Washington, D.C., and St. Albans, Vermont, will end and start in Springfield, Vermont, on Monday due to the washout. It says alternative transportation will be provided to passengers.

Amtrak says all passengers have been notified.

Rail service was suspended Saturday night after heavy rains caused an embankment to become unstable.

Crews worked on the track Sunday and are expected to continue their work Monday.

The headline of this story has been corrected to show the tracks are expected to be fixed by the end of Monday, not Tuesday.

