Gas prices haven't changed much in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices haven't budged much in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.28. The price in New Hampshire went down half a cent to $2.18 a gallon, while it went up in Maine nearly a penny, to $2.23 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 2.7 cents to $2.22 per gallon. That's a decrease of 15.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

