Vermont won't provide any voter info due to data insecurity

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says he's trying to determine what voter-list information about his office will be required to provide to a national commission studying alleged voter fraud in last year's election.

Last week, the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity commissioner sent a letter to Condos and other secretaries of state requesting the names, party affiliations and personal information about voters.

Condos says so far, no information has been provided to the commission.

He says that over the weekend, he learned that the email address provided to submit the requested voter data was insecure. He says he has asked commission officials a number of questions, but he has not received an answer.

Condos says if the commission won't answer his questions he won't provide any information.

