Vermont farmers urged to track crop losses from heavy rains

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is urging the state's farmers to document any losses they might have suffered due to a string of heavy rains and flash floods.

The agency says it's helpful to take photographs and keep detailed records that would be used by state and federal officials to calculate the economic impact of the wet weather this spring and summer.

Agency Secretary Anson Tebbetts says it's been a challenging growing season. The torrential rains have added another layer of difficulty for farmers.

Most recently, heavy rains over the weekend damaged some roads and left some farm fields under water.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.