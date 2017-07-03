Woman missing in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman in Colchester.

The Colchester Police say 52-year-old Cynthia Whalen wandered away from a camp on Niquette Bay Road late Sunday night.

She is described as being about 5-feet-8-inches (1.7 meters) tall with blond hair and a medium build. She was wearing khaki cargo shorts and a tan top.

Police say she had no medical issues.

Anyone with information that could help find her is asked to call Colchester police at (802) 264-5556.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.