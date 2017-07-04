20 people from 10 countries to become US citizens in Vermont

PLYMOUTH, Vt. (AP) - Twenty people from 10 countries are becoming U.S. citizens at a Fourth of July ceremony at the President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site in Plymouth Notch.

The ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The great-granddaughter of President Coolidge is expected to sing the national anthem.

It's one of many naturalization ceremonies happening around the country in the days leading up or on July 4. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says nearly 15,000 people will become U.S. citizens art more than 65 Independence Day themed naturalization ceremonies around the country.

The new citizens come from Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, India, Jamaica, Romania, South Korea, Somalia, Spain, and United Kingdom.

