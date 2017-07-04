Quantcast

20 people from 10 countries to become US citizens in Vermont - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

20 people from 10 countries to become US citizens in Vermont

Posted: Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Vt. (AP) - Twenty people from 10 countries are becoming U.S. citizens at a Fourth of July ceremony at the President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site in Plymouth Notch.

The ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The great-granddaughter of President Coolidge is expected to sing the national anthem.

It's one of many naturalization ceremonies happening around the country in the days leading up or on July 4. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says nearly 15,000 people will become U.S. citizens art more than 65 Independence Day themed naturalization ceremonies around the country.

The new citizens come from Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, India, Jamaica, Romania, South Korea, Somalia, Spain, and United Kingdom.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.