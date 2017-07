HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say a large sinkhole that shut down part of northbound Interstate 89 in Vermont has been repaired.

Police say the sinkhole developed between exits 1 and 2 in Hartford on Monday. It was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Northbound traffic was detoured off of exit 1.

Police said the road was reopened at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

