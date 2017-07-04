Kyle Busch to race in Vermont Gov's Cup at Thunder Road

Quantcast

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Thunder Road speedway says 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is coming to race in the Vermont Governor's Cup 150 on July 13.

It will be the first time the Las Vegas native visits the quarter-mile oval in Barre.

Busch will be driving a car prepared by four-time Vermont Governor's Cup winner Nick Sweet.

Busch is joining a list of NASCAR drivers who have attempted the race in recent years, including Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and Ken Schrader.

