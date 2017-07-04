Firefighters think overheated air conditioner started fire

HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) - Firefighters believe an overheated air conditioner started a fire that destroyed a house in Highgate, Vermont.

Highgate Assistant Fire Chief Gary Greenough tells the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2sIED8F) the fire quickly collapsed part of the roof and second floor of the house on Monday. A resident escaped. No one was hurt.

Greenough says firefighters weren't able to go inside the house.

The fire took about two hours to bring under control. Fire departments from four communities assisted.

