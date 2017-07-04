Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near intersection

Quantcast

BRIDPORT, Vt. (AP) - State Police say a motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Bridport, Vermont.

They say the motorcyclist, 47-year-old Lloyd Boyea, of Orwell, Vermont, was traveling east on Route 125 on Monday afternoon when he made contact with a car that was traveling north after it had stopped at an intersection. Both Boyea and the driver were injured.

Police said Tuesday that Boyea had died at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.

