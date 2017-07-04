Doctor accused of prescription, Medicaid fraud

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont doctor has been charged with 35 counts of prescription fraud and six counts of Medicaid fraud, accused of using employee medical records and patient profiles to order drugs for his own use.

Mark Logan, of Rutland Town, is scheduled to be arraigned on July 10. It wasn't immediately known if the 66-year-old Logan had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him. He relinquished his license in June 2016.

Police and the attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Division started investigating Logan, owner of Green Mountain Family Medicine, in January 2016.

Police allege Logan was engaged in criminal fraud for several years dating back to 2010 or earlier. They said Logan requested employees to "call in" regulated drug prescriptions for other employees. Those prescriptions were diverted for his or a family member's use.

