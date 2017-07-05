Quantcast

Vermont to host 'reel fun' fishing clinics at state parks

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation are teaming up to provide a series of free clinics to help people of all ages get started in fishing.

"Reel Fun Week" will be held from July 10 through July 17 at state parks throughout Vermont.

Events will be taught by Vermont Fish & Wildlife and certified instructors from the Let's Go Fishing program.

The clinics will cover the basics of fishing including tackle selection, knot tying, casting, fish habitat and fish identification, fishing regulations.

All clinics are free and open to people of all ages. Loaner equipment and tackle will be provided or participants may bring their own fishing equipment.

Clinic schedules are available at http://www.vtfishandwildlife.com/ .

