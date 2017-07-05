Crews work to repair water main break in city of Barre

Quantcast

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Crews in the city of Barre are working to repair a major water main break.

Officials say the water main break occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The city manager says repairs could last up to 12 hours depending on the nature of the damage.

The water main break may impact water service in the northeast portion of the city. Officials have advised residents in that area of the city to use bottled water until the break is repaired.

