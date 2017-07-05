Vermont considering new state park on Lake Willoughby

WESTMORE, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Forests Parks and Recreation is considering naming the south end of Lake Willoughby a new state park.

Some people who use the area that is part of the Willoughby State Forest in Westmore say its pristine nature is what sets it apart and they're upset the decision to make it a park was made without notice.

Forests and Parks Commissioner Michael Snyder tells the Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2spn7qL) that by law he has the right to name the area a park. He says public opinion has helped shape the plans, which have not been finalized.

State officials say the area can be overwhelmed by users during the summer. The plans call for improved parking, public access, storm water management and restrooms.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.