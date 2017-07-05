Quantcast

Vermont town has 7 opiate overdoses on July 4, none fatal - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont town has 7 opiate overdoses on July 4, none fatal

Posted: Updated:

BRATTLBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police say emergency crews in a Vermont town of about 12,000 responded to seven opiate overdoses on the Fourth of July at multiple locations, including two people who remain in critical condition.

Brattleboro police say the overdoses occurred in a downtown alley, residences, hotel rooms and a gas station bathroom.

Emergency responders administered the opiate overdose antidote naloxone to several of the patients. Some patients required several doses of naloxone.

Two victims were flown to regional hospitals. As of Wednesday morning, all the victims survived.

There are similarities between the overdoses, including markers or stamps on the bags of heroin.

In the past police have released those markers as a warning, but police now say users seeking an effective high will look for the batches highlighted by police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.