Man to get $100k in settlement with Burlington police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A lawyer says a Vermont man will receive $100,000 as part of a settlement with the city of Burlington after a former police officer in a lawsuit alleging they violated the man's rights.

Michael Mullen was charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop last year and spent four months in jail. Body camera video from the officer who made the arrest contradicted the officer's written affidavit that he smelled marijuana.

The charges against Mullen were eventually dismissed and the officer, Christopher Lopez, resigned.

Mullen filed suit in May against the city and Lopez.

Mullen's lawyer David Bond tells the Burlington Police (http://bfpne.ws/2tJq6hN) his client was willing to take the settlement that will help change his life. The lawsuit was dismissed.

Lopez's lawyer Philip Woodward declined comment.

