Rail tracks repaired in Vermont; train service back

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) - Amtrak says Vermont railroad tracks damaged by flooding have been repaired and train service has been restored.

Railroad officials say the section in West Hartford is fixed and back in service.

Amtrak tells WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2tpAXuM) that the Vermonter service between Washington, D.C., and St. Albans, Vermont, will be running through Vermont on Wednesday.

Rail service was suspended Saturday night after heavy rains caused an embankment to become unstable. Amtrak provided passengers with bus service.

The Vermont Transportation Agency says freight trains are running over the section of tracks but moving slower in that area until the rail bed fully settles.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

