Vermont tallying up flash flood damage from heavy rains

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is tallying up flood damage to central Vermont roads, culverts and a municipal water system from last week's storms to determine if it will seek federal assistance for repairs.

Last week's storms and heavy rains on Saturday caused roads and culverts to wash out in parts of Addison, Orange, Rutland, Windsor, and some Washington County towns.

Some of the hardest hit areas were Brandon, Thetford, Norwich and Hartford.

Vermont Emergency Management spokesman Mark Bosma said Wednesday that about 16 communities had major damage and more than 30 more had minor damage.

The heavy rains on Saturday also caused flood damage to a section of railroad tracks in Hartford, forcing the suspension of Amtrak service through the area.

