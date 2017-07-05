Body recovered from Lake Champlain

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Crews have recovered the body of a missing woman from Lake Champlain.

Fifty-two-year-old Cynthia Whalen was last seen Sunday night walking on Niquette Bay Road in Colchester after leaving a party.

Police say her body was recovered from Mallets Bay Wednesday afternoon after swimmers reported it.

WPTZ-TV reports that police say Whalen had attended a family party and was drinking before she disappeared.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death. Police say there are no signs of trauma or foul play.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.