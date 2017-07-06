Quantcast

Toddler found unconscious in pool in critical condition - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Toddler found unconscious in pool in critical condition

Posted: Updated:

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont toddler who was being cared for by a foster family is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a pool.

Officials say the child was found at the foster family's Montpelier home around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. First responders stabilized the 2 ½-year-old before transporting the child to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Authorities say the child is in critical condition.

Police say the child was in the custody of the state Department for Children and Families and being taken care of by a foster family.

An investigation by the Vermont State Police and DCF is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.