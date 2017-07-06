Toddler found unconscious in pool in critical condition

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont toddler who was being cared for by a foster family is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a pool.

Officials say the child was found at the foster family's Montpelier home around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. First responders stabilized the 2 ½-year-old before transporting the child to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Authorities say the child is in critical condition.

Police say the child was in the custody of the state Department for Children and Families and being taken care of by a foster family.

An investigation by the Vermont State Police and DCF is ongoing.

