Rescuers dig out boy, 12, from waist-high mud in stream

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - Rescuers have come to the aid of a 12-year-old boy in Vermont who was playing in a muddy stream and got stuck in waist-high mud.

Chief Charles Cole of the Essex Fire Department says crews worked for about 45 minutes to remove the boy from the mud Wednesday night. They dug by hand, in addition to using shovels and a fire hose to disperse the thick, heavy, mud from around him.

The boy wasn't hurt.

The fire department is reminding people to stay clear of not only fast-moving water, but the smaller streams that have become saturated from recent storms.

