Vermont church proposes demolition of century-old rectory

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Plans to replace a rectory that has been a part of a Vermont city's Catholic church for well over a century is again going before a development board.

Built in 1900, the rectory at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre has been targeted for demolition before. The Times-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2uOesz1 ) that the plan is to demolish the old three-story building and replace it with a smaller two-story building.

This would also allow for the construction of a small private walkway connecting the rectory's exit to two parking lots.

Demolition of the old rectory was originally proposed in 2002, but provoked pushback from both parishioners and preservationists - which ultimately caused the church to drop plans to demolish the rectory.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.