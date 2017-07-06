Quantcast

Vermont church proposes demolition of century-old rectory - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont church proposes demolition of century-old rectory

Posted: Updated:

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Plans to replace a rectory that has been a part of a Vermont city's Catholic church for well over a century is again going before a development board.

Built in 1900, the rectory at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre has been targeted for demolition before. The Times-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2uOesz1 ) that the plan is to demolish the old three-story building and replace it with a smaller two-story building.

This would also allow for the construction of a small private walkway connecting the rectory's exit to two parking lots.

Demolition of the old rectory was originally proposed in 2002, but provoked pushback from both parishioners and preservationists - which ultimately caused the church to drop plans to demolish the rectory.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.