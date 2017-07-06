Burlington mall developer reaches truce with city residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A developer of a downtown-area mall in Burlington, Vermont, has reached an agreement with project opponents to exclude building large-scale residential housing for college students.

Developer Don Sinex announced the agreement Wednesday. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2uL8Khk ) the project initially won unanimous approval from the city's Development Review Board, but was challenged by a group of residents in Vermont Environmental Court.

The height of the new building - in some places reaching 14 stories - fueled much of the yearlong dispute, and the settlement does not change the structure's footprint or its profile.

The agreement stipulates that future development on Burlington Town Center-owned property, subsequent to the current project, would not exceed 10 stories in height and would provide additional parking for about 250 vehicles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.