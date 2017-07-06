Vermont officials to mark $98 million Army helmet contract

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - Top state officials are going to be in Newport, Vermont, to mark a $98 million contract at a local factory to produce nearly 294,000 helmets for the U.S. Army.

Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and others are going to be at the Revision Military plant Thursday to mark the five-year contract, which was first announced earlier this year.

The contract is for the manufacture of the Army's Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II. The work could create 50 to 100 jobs.

When the contract was announced earlier this year, Leahy said the helmets would protect soldiers from ballistic impacts and be more comfortable because they are 24 percent lighter.

