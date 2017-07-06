Quantcast

States sue over EPA's decision to keep pesticide on market - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

States sue over EPA's decision to keep pesticide on market

Posted: Updated:
By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Several states want to join a legal challenge to the Trump administration's decision to keep a widely used pesticide on the market, despite studies showing it can harm kids' brains.

Led by New York, the coalition of states filed a motion Wednesday to intervene in the legal fight over the continued spraying of chlorpyrifos on food. Massachusetts, Maryland, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia also joined the suit.

The states claim that Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt violated the law by ending his agency's push to ban the pesticide sold by Dow Chemical after federal scientists concluded it can interfere with the brain development of fetuses and infants.

Public-health advocates have been pushing for years to ban chlorpyrifos.

EPA says it is reviewing the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.