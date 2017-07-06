Environmentalist petitions town to find alternative heating

Quantcast

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Residents of the Vermont town of Brattleboro want officials to take further steps to move away from fossil fuel use.

The group 350 Brattleboro started the petition hosted on Change.org in order to end Brattleboro's use of municipal heating oil. The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2uNUpAN ) the organizer of the petition, Daniel Quipp, says the heating oil, when burned, produces about 800 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Town Energy Committee member Tad Montgomery says the committee has already recommended a number of the proposals suggested by Quipp and 350 Brattleboro, including wood pellet heating systems that produce less carbon dioxide.

