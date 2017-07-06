Vermont to seek federal damage assessment after floods

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is going to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine if counties affected by weekend flooding could be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann formally asked FEMA Thursday to conduct a preliminary damage assessment in Addison, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland, and Windsor counties, which were hit by severe storms between June 29 and July 2.

So far, more than $2 million in damage to public infrastructure has been verified and the damage assessment is still being conducts. The total is sure to rise.

FEMA needs to verify Vermont's estimates as a first step to determine if the state qualifies for aid to help cover the costs of repairs to roads, public buildings and other infrastructure.

