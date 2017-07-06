Police look for driver who hit pedestrian in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are seeking the public's help in finding a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Barre and then drove away.

The pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk on North Main Street on Saturday afternoon. Barre City Police say the operator of the car did not stop or attempt to help the injured pedestrian, who was being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Thursday.

Police said the vehicle is a silver compact car, most likely a Toyota Prius, that may have front-end damage. Video surveillance from area businesses shows that a passenger was also riding in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barre City Police.

