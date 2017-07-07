National Grid, electrical workers reach agreement on project

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - National Grid and the union representing electrical workers have reached an agreement for construction of a transmission project that would bring up to 1,200 megawatts of clean energy from Canada to the New England power grid, and run along existing lines in Vermont and New Hampshire.

National Grid and development partner Citizens Energy have committed to using workers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 104. The project is estimated to create up to 2,000 jobs.

National Grid says the project has two segments. The first is a high-voltage, direct current overhead line in Vermont alongside an existing one from the Canadian border in Norton to a proposed converter station in Monroe, New Hampshire.

The second is an upgrade of an existing overhead line in New Hampshire.

