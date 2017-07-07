Quantcast

National Grid, electrical workers reach agreement on project - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

National Grid, electrical workers reach agreement on project

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - National Grid and the union representing electrical workers have reached an agreement for construction of a transmission project that would bring up to 1,200 megawatts of clean energy from Canada to the New England power grid, and run along existing lines in Vermont and New Hampshire.

National Grid and development partner Citizens Energy have committed to using workers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 104. The project is estimated to create up to 2,000 jobs.

National Grid says the project has two segments. The first is a high-voltage, direct current overhead line in Vermont alongside an existing one from the Canadian border in Norton to a proposed converter station in Monroe, New Hampshire.

The second is an upgrade of an existing overhead line in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.