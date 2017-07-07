Quantcast

Driver accused of traveling 111 mph in 65-mph zone on I-91 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Driver accused of traveling 111 mph in 65-mph zone on I-91

Posted: Updated:

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) - A driver has been accused of traveling 111 miles an hour in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 91 in Vermont.

State police say they arrested 26-year-old Hersh Leibler, of Monsey, New York, on Thursday night. He was traveling north and was stopped in Dummerston.

Leibler was charged with excessive speed and negligent operation. He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.