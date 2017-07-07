Driver accused of traveling 111 mph in 65-mph zone on I-91

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) - A driver has been accused of traveling 111 miles an hour in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 91 in Vermont.

State police say they arrested 26-year-old Hersh Leibler, of Monsey, New York, on Thursday night. He was traveling north and was stopped in Dummerston.

Leibler was charged with excessive speed and negligent operation. He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

