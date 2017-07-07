Burlington residents divided, contentious over road project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Residents in Burlington, Vermont, have clashed with city officials in a tense meeting that discussed the future of a pilot project to reconfigure a local road in a North End neighborhood.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tZFkQ0 ) the meeting had some praise for the North Avenue Pilot Project, with some residents saying it made the road safer for cyclists. Others decried the additional traffic and say added cyclists made the road worse, and criticized the city's handling of the yearlong process.

The project changes the street from four lanes to two lanes, and creates a middle turning lane and bicycle lanes on both sides of the avenue. A public opinion survey found the residents divided on the changes: 48 percent for the changes and 45 percent against.

