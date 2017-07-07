Overdoses in Vermont linked by stamps found on heroin bags

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) - Police say a Vermont man who overdosed last week in the town of Hartford ingested the same type of heroin that has been linked to a recent rash of overdoses in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro police have reported a dozen overdoses since Tuesday, all with similarities between stamps found on the heroin bags. The Lebanon Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2tQkbYn ) the stamp was linked back to the Hartford man who suffered a non-fatal heroin overdose on June 26.

Two days earlier on June 24, the Lebanon Police Department reported a fatal overdose. Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello said on Thursday the stamp found on the bag in that case didn't match the majority of the ones seen in the Brattleboro cases.

