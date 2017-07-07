Town mulling next steps after ruling in favor of salt shed

Quantcast

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) - An unsuccessful bid to block construction of a salt shed and rail transfer facility in Vermont has resulted in more than $500,000 in legal fees for both sides.

The town of Shelburne has paid about $322,000 in litigation with Vermont Rail Systems since January 2016. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tU7FGG ) U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions ruled against the town's claim that the rail carrier's project was under municipal regulation.

Town Manager Joe Colangelo says the town will discuss what legal actions they might pursue at a July 11 town select board meeting. He also says he is continuing to field complaints about the noise of the facility.

A Vermont Rail spokesman says they have also received complaints about noise and have adjusted operations to keep noise levels down.

