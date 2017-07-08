Public reminded not to swim at Vermont fishing access areas

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is reminding the public that swimming is not allowed at the state's fishing access areas due to safety concerns.

The department says game wardens have responded to several incidents in recent weeks in which people, including children, were swimming at access areas. In some cases they were swimming at the boat ramp while boats were launched.

State regulations prohibit swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, and commercial activity at fishing access areas, which are primarily used for launching and retrieving motorboats.

The department maintains more than 180 such sites on lakes and rivers around the state.

The fine for swimming at one is $162.

