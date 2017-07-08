After rain, Vermont town puts off fireworks to next year

BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - Residents of Brandon will have to wait until next year to see their July Fourth fireworks.

Recent heavy rains have put a damper on the festivities. The fireworks planned for July 1 were postponed to Saturday evening but now officials say the conditions at the Park Village complex are still too wet for the show.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2u3mVSz ) reports that the Independence Day community dinner, which was also postponed by the wet conditions, also is canceled.

Officials say the North Star Fireworks Co. of Montpelier has agreed to put on the show next year for the $5,800 it has been paid.

Nearly 4 inches of rain fell in Brandon on July 1, washing out a section of road, prompting the temporary evacuation of 15 families.

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/

