1 dead in crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - One person is dead and another driver seriously injured in a crash on Route 7 in Rutland Town.

Police say a driver, whose name has not been released, crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming vehicle around 2:30 Saturday morning. The unnamed driver died in the crash.

Police say the other driver, 50-year-old Marjorie Rousseau of Brandon, Vermont, was seriously injured. She was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Police are withholding the deceased's name until relatives are notified.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.