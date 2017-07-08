Quantcast

1 dead in crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - One person is dead and another driver seriously injured in a crash on Route 7 in Rutland Town.

Police say a driver, whose name has not been released, crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming vehicle around 2:30 Saturday morning. The unnamed driver died in the crash.

Police say the other driver, 50-year-old Marjorie Rousseau of Brandon, Vermont, was seriously injured. She was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Police are withholding the deceased's name until relatives are notified.

