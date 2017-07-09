Vermont attorney general hosts forum on health care costs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is going to be hosting a public forum on the cost of health care.

The forum takes place on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Contois Auditorium at Burlington City Hall.

Donovan says the forum will offer information on how health care costs are determined in Vermont and how the public can give comments to the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates health insurance rates and hospital budgets.

Donovan says "the cost of health care is a consumer protection issue." He says his office is trying to give Vermonters access to information and a chance to ask questions.

