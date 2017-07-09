Rural arts center allowed to keep red roof

GREENSBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont environmental commission will allow a new arts center in Greensboro to keep its red roof but the center can't stay open as late as its board had wanted.

The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2tmmLnB ) that the board of the Highland Center for the Arts board had sought to make changes last year to its state land-use permit for the 26,000-square-foot facility. Among the changes were the red roof. Center officials also wanted to facility to be open from 7 a.m. to midnight, instead of 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The District 7 Environmental Commission has ruled that midnight is too late for the rural area and the facility's cafe must close at 10:30 p.m. The commission said the center can stay open until midnight once a month.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

