People across region recovering after violent thunderstorms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - People in sections of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are continuing to clean up after a series of thunderstorms toppled trees, blocked roads and cut power to thousands of people across the region.

Vermont's Green Mountain Power said that several thousand people in more than 30 towns were left without power Saturday after the high winds and rain from the storms.

In Maine, the heaviest winds came through the Portland area about 2 p.m. Saturday. In Westbrook a lightning strike caused a roof fire.

At one point, nearly 10,000 people in New Hampshire were without power Saturday, most in the southern parts of the state. In Manchester, winds brought down a tree on a garage.

No injuries were reported.

