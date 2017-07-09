Vermont fish hatchery, battered by Irene, has new mission

By WILSON RINGAssociated Press

BETHEL, Vt. (AP) - Almost six years after the raging flood waters of Tropical Storm Irene washed into the White River National Fish Hatchery in Bethel, the hatchery is back in business with a new mission following $2.3 million in repairs.

The hatchery that was temporarily put out of business by the 2011 storm is now focused on producing eggs that will be raised in other hatcheries of landlocked salmon destined for Lake Champlain and lake trout headed for two of the Great Lakes.

Before Irene, the primary mission of the White River hatchery was to raise Atlantic salmon that were being stocked in the Connecticut River basin. In 2012, the Connecticut River salmon program was abandoned because it wasn't working.

After that, officials found the new role for the White River hatchery.

