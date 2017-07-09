Professional tennis returns to Vermont this summer

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - Professional tennis is making a comeback to Stowe this summer.

A three-day men's tournament will be held starting August 22.

It's been 10 years since Vermont hosted professional tennis.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2sUd8Ou ) it will take place in a specially constructed stadium in Spruce Peak village, at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Organizer Andrew Chmura says they've put together "a pretty dynamic warm-up event for the U.S. Open featuring seven really highly touted, highly ranked players from all over the world."

He says the players include three next generation American players. They are 19-year-old Francis Tiafoe, who was playing at Wimbleton; 20-year-old Jared Donaldson, who ranks 65th in the world; and 19-year-old Reilly Opelka, who is nearly 7 feet tall (2 meters) and serves over 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour.

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net

