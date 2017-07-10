White House's 'drug czar' visits Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The White House's "drug czar" is visiting Vermont to discuss the state's treatment model and national approaches to treating opioid addiction.

Richard Baum, the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and his staff will be meeting throughout the day on Monday with members of Vermont's opioid and drug misuse prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement communities.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Baum and Vermont Human Services Agency Secretary Al Gobeille will speak at a news conference and Scott and Baum also will give an opening message at a meeting of the Governor's Opioid Coordination Council.

