Quantcast

White House's 'drug czar' visits Vermont - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

White House's 'drug czar' visits Vermont

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The White House's "drug czar" is visiting Vermont to discuss the state's treatment model and national approaches to treating opioid addiction.

Richard Baum, the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and his staff will be meeting throughout the day on Monday with members of Vermont's opioid and drug misuse prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement communities.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Baum and Vermont Human Services Agency Secretary Al Gobeille will speak at a news conference and Scott and Baum also will give an opening message at a meeting of the Governor's Opioid Coordination Council.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.