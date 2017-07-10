Quantcast

Lawyer behind Sanders' allegations has history of complaints - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Lawyer behind Sanders' allegations has history of complaints

Posted: Updated:
By WILSON RING
Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Republican lawyer pushing the allegations that the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders committed bank fraud while president of a now-defunct Vermont college has a long history of filing complaints and public records requests against Democrats and other liberal politicians.

But the complaint filed by Brady Toensing, Donald Trump's Vermont representative during last year's presidential campaign, into Jane Sanders' role in arranging a $10 million financing deal for Burlington College has gained the most traction. No charges have been filed.

Since word got out that Jane Sanders had retained lawyers, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is being asked about it nearly everywhere he goes.

Toensing says he's trying to shine a light on the conduct of public officials. Some of his targets call it character assassination.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.