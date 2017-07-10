Lawyer behind Sanders' allegations has history of complaints

By WILSON RINGAssociated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Republican lawyer pushing the allegations that the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders committed bank fraud while president of a now-defunct Vermont college has a long history of filing complaints and public records requests against Democrats and other liberal politicians.

But the complaint filed by Brady Toensing, Donald Trump's Vermont representative during last year's presidential campaign, into Jane Sanders' role in arranging a $10 million financing deal for Burlington College has gained the most traction. No charges have been filed.

Since word got out that Jane Sanders had retained lawyers, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is being asked about it nearly everywhere he goes.

Toensing says he's trying to shine a light on the conduct of public officials. Some of his targets call it character assassination.

