Vermont Department of Labor refunds businesses after glitch

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor is refunding businesses that were overcharged because of a computer error.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tyPJRp ) the state Department of Labor cited a coding glitch for errors in calculations of past-due balances for unemployment insurance and health care assessments.

Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says the coding problem dates back to 2008, and the state has collected $26,000 in interest overpayments.

Businesses that made interest overpayments within the last three years will receive a refund. Officials say businesses that overpaid before 2014 should call the Department of Labor for help.

The coding error has been fixed.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.