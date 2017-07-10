Quantcast

Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have stayed about the same in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 1.5 cents last week to $2.28 a gallon. The price in Maine went up nearly a penny, to $2.23 a gallon. In New Hampshire it went up slightly, to $2.19 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average increased 3.4 cents to $2.25 per gallon. That's a decrease of 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.