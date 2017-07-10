Drug-testing lab gets new name after fraud settlement

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A drug testing company that last year agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle overbilling claims by Vermont regulators has a new name and new leadership.

The investor group that acquired Burlington Labs announced Monday that it is now named Aspenti Health.

CEO Chris Powell said the company plans to be an active part of efforts to reduce opioid misuse in Vermont.

The company tests urine samples or drug evidence.

Vermont state regulators granted emergency approval last year to the investor group's takeover of the financially troubled Burlington Labs, which was considered crucial in the state's battle against opiate addiction.

The settlement followed an investigation by the Vermont attorney general's office that accused the company of over-billing the Vermont Medicaid Program.

